Two arrested during fentanyl trafficking investigation

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Decatur man and woman are under lock and key after Decatur police officers began investigating fentanyl trafficking at a home on 13th Avenue NW.

According to a spokeswoman for the Decatur Police Department, investigators developed Kamir Rasheed Thompson, 23, as their primary suspect. They searched the home on 13th Avenue on May 17 and found a “large quantity” of fentanyl, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. Police said there were also children in the home at the time of the search.

Arrest warrants were issued for Thompson for trafficking in fentanyl, chemical endangerment of a child, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police asked the public for help in finding Thompson and tips flooded in. He was found and arrested a little over a week later, police searched a home on Brookridge Drive SW and found Thompson there. He was arrested without incident. At that same home, Aaliyah Clayborn, 21, was arrested for possession of marijuana, prescription medication and drug paraphernalia.

Thompson’s bond was set at $607,800. Clayborn’s bond was set at $900. Both are still behind bars at the Morgan County Jail.

A Decatur police spokeswoman said Clayborn has an outstanding warrant in Limestone County for theft by fraudulent leasing. She will be taken to jail there once she is released from the Morgan County Jail.

