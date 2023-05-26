Rogersville man dead, 4 others injured following 2 car crash near Elgin

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A Rogersville man is dead following a crash near Elgin on Thursday.

According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Senior Trooper Brandon Bailey, the crash happened on U.S. 72 near mile marker 49 in Lauderdale County around 10:30 p.m. on May 25.

Douglas Burchell, age 78 of Rogersville, was critically injured after he was struck in the rear by another vehicle. He passed away due to his injuries on May 26.

The other vehicle in the crash left the roadway and struck a ditch. An adult passenger and three juvenile passengers were injured in the crash as well. Each was transported to area hospitals for treatment.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.