Mostly sunny with a slight chance of a shower/storm today

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good morning and happy Friday! Mostly sunny with isolated storms this afternoon between 3-7 P.M. High temps around 80. Tonight, an evening storm, otherwise mostly cloudy. Around 60. Memorial Day weekend, mainly dry all three days. Just a slight chance of a shower each day. There will be clouds at times, especially Sunday. High temps in the 70s to near 80. Overnight low temps around 60. Next week, it will be more humid and warmer with a chance for widely scattered afternoon thunderstorms daily. High temps in the mid to upper 80s, overnight low tamps in the mid to upper 60s Tuesday through Sunday.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.