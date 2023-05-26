Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources

Mostly sunny with a slight chance of a shower/storm today

First Alert Weather
Good morning and happy Friday! Mostly sunny with isolated storms this afternoon between 3-7...
Good morning and happy Friday! Mostly sunny with isolated storms this afternoon between 3-7 P.M. High temps around 80. Tonight, an evening storm, otherwise mostly cloudy. Around 60. Memorial Day weekend, mainly dry all three days. Just a slight chance of a shower each day. There will be clouds at times, especially Sunday. High temps in the 70s to near 80. Overnight low temps around 60. Next week, it will be more humid and warmer with a chance for widely scattered afternoon thunderstorms daily. High temps in the mid to upper 80s, overnight low tamps in the mid to upper 60s Tuesday through Sunday.(WAFF)
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 4:28 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good morning and happy Friday! Mostly sunny with isolated storms this afternoon between 3-7 P.M. High temps around 80. Tonight, an evening storm, otherwise mostly cloudy. Around 60. Memorial Day weekend, mainly dry all three days. Just a slight chance of a shower each day. There will be clouds at times, especially Sunday. High temps in the 70s to near 80. Overnight low temps around 60. Next week, it will be more humid and warmer with a chance for widely scattered afternoon thunderstorms daily. High temps in the mid to upper 80s, overnight low tamps in the mid to upper 60s Tuesday through Sunday.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a spokesperson for the Huntsville Police Department, two people were taken to the...
3 people injured in University Drive shooting
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
An early morning fire destroyed a home in Hazel Green.
Thursday morning house fire destroys Hazel Green home
Over 350 people resigned from Huntsville City Schools in 2022
Over 350 Huntsville City School staff members resigned in 2022
Jonathan Robertson and Casey Franklin.
Two people arrested in Florence for trafficking fentanyl

Latest News

Rest of the afternoon, sunny with temps in the low to mid 80s. A few clouds tonight, around 60....
A pleasant afternoon | Isolated showers/storms Friday afternoon.
WAFF AM 11:30-12:00pm - TVL – Syncbak
WAFF noon Thursday weather forecast
WAFF AM 11:00-11:30am - TVL – Syncbak
WAFF 5 a.m. Thursday weather forecast
Good morning and a fantastic start to the day with temps in the 50s with clear conditions....
Sunny & Nice for Thursday