Moldy soda nozzles and mice show up in this week’s Kitchen Cops report

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The weekly Kitchen Cops inspection is here. Check below for some of the problems we came across this week around the Valley.

Limestone County

The lowest score this week is at the Jiffy Food store at the corner of Hobbs and Highway 31. It got a 75 due to hot water being off at one sink, and no soap in one of the restrooms. There was also a broken grease skimmer, items held without expiration dates and multiple items at the wrong temperature in the walk-in cooler. The health department issued a notice that the Jiffy Food’s license was in danger of being suspended.

Elsewhere in Limestone County, the Jack’s on Highway 31 gets an 82 for a grease spill in the parking lot, and black substance on the ice machine and soda nozzles.

Morgan County

The Pizza Hut on the Beltline in Decatur scored a 76. Inspectors say there were no towels or soap at a handwashing sink, another sink was blocked and inaccessible, and there were multiple food temperature problems.

BB Perrins on Holly Street in Decatur gets an 80 due to missing safety equipment and a damaged cutting board.

Nash Bar-B-Q on 12th Avenue in Decatur gets an 81 because of wings at the wrong temperature and cleaning chemicals improperly stored.

Madison County

The Little Caesar’s Pizza on Sparkman Drive gets a 78 because of no paper towels at sinks, one sink not reaching a high enough water temperature, and foods in the cooler at the wrong temperature.

The China Cafe on Highway 53 in Harvest was given an 83 score due to food temperature issues and staff using old menus and newspapers to sop up grease.

Lauderdale County

Haddock’s Quick Stop on Highway 20 in Florence got a 77 when inspectors say they found evidence of mice in the storage area. There were also cleaning items stored improperly.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.