Isolated storms this afternoon. Spotty showers chances for the weekend.

First Alert Weather
Mostly sunny with isolated storms this afternoon between 3-9 P.M. Rainfall may be heavy a...
Mostly sunny with isolated storms this afternoon between 3-9 P.M. Rainfall may be heavy a times. High temps around 80. Tonight, an evening storm, otherwise mostly cloudy. Around 60. Memorial Day weekend, mainly dry all three days. Just a slight chance of a shower each day. There will be clouds at times, especially Sunday. High temps in the 70s to near 80. Overnight low temps around 60. Next week, it will be more humid and warmer with a chance for widely scattered afternoon thunderstorms daily. High temps in the mid to upper 80s, overnight low tamps in the mid to upper 60s Tuesday through Sunday.(WAFF)
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Mostly sunny with isolated storms this afternoon between 3-9 P.M. Rainfall may be heavy a times. High temps around 80. Tonight, an evening storm, otherwise mostly cloudy. Around 60.

Memorial Day weekend, mainly dry all three days. Just a slight chance of a shower each day. There will be clouds at times, especially Sunday. High temps in the 70s to near 80. Overnight low temps around 60.

Next week, it will be more humid and warmer with a chance for widely scattered afternoon thunderstorms daily. High temps in the mid to upper 80s, overnight low tamps in the mid to upper 60s Tuesday through Sunday.

