HEMSI: Teenager killed in two-vehicle wreck on Promenade Point Pkwy.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A teenager is dead following a two-vehicle wreck on Promenade Point Parkway on Friday afternoon.

According to Don Webster with HEMSI, three people were in one vehicle while two people were in the second vehicle.

Webster says one teenager was killed in the wreck. The four other people involved in the wreck were transported to Huntsville Emergency and Trauma Services and are all in stable condition.

This story will be updated once there is more information.

