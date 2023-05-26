Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources

HEMSI: Teenager killed in two-vehicle wreck on Promenade Point Pkwy.

By Javon Williams
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A teenager is dead following a two-vehicle wreck on Promenade Point Parkway on Friday afternoon.

According to Don Webster with HEMSI, three people were in one vehicle while two people were in the second vehicle.

Webster says one teenager was killed in the wreck. The four other people involved in the wreck were transported to Huntsville Emergency and Trauma Services and are all in stable condition.

This story will be updated once there is more information.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a spokesperson for the Huntsville Police Department, two people were taken to the...
3 people injured in University Drive shooting
Moldy soda nozzles and mice show up in this week’s Kitchen Cops report
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Rep. Dale Strong requests investigation into delay on SPACECOM headquarters decision
Jonathan Robertson and Casey Franklin.
Two people arrested in Florence for trafficking fentanyl

Latest News

Alabama Department of Human Resources is warning SNAP recipients about a new text scam.
Victims of SNAP scams could get benefits replaced as early as this summer
WAFF 48's Matthew King reporting
House armed services committee launches investigation into space command decision
Scottsboro residents celebrate Archie F. Stewart Day
Scottsboro residents celebrate Archie F. Stewart Day
City Harbor on Lake Guntersville
Lakeside businesses prepare for holiday weekend