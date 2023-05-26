Decatur woman faces assault charge after incident at Kathy Lane home

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A Decatur woman was arrested this week for an assault at a Kathy Lane home.

According to a release from the Decatur Police Department, a 911 call was received on May 23 around 11 a.m. reporting an assault at the home leading to cuts on a man’s legs.

The victim advised he had been assaulted by a female in his residence, according to the responding officers. The victim was transported to Decatur Morgan Hospital for treatment.

Cheri Garner, age 51 of Decatur, was developed as a suspect following an initial investigation of the scene.

A warrant was issued for Garner on May 25. She was arrested and charged with second-degree assault. Garner was booked into the Morgan County Jail on a $15,000 bond.

