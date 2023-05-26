Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources

Decatur woman faces assault charge after incident at Kathy Lane home

Cheri Garner
Cheri Garner(Decatur Police Department)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 8:29 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A Decatur woman was arrested this week for an assault at a Kathy Lane home.

According to a release from the Decatur Police Department, a 911 call was received on May 23 around 11 a.m. reporting an assault at the home leading to cuts on a man’s legs.

The victim advised he had been assaulted by a female in his residence, according to the responding officers. The victim was transported to Decatur Morgan Hospital for treatment.

Cheri Garner, age 51 of Decatur, was developed as a suspect following an initial investigation of the scene.

A warrant was issued for Garner on May 25. She was arrested and charged with second-degree assault. Garner was booked into the Morgan County Jail on a $15,000 bond.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a spokesperson for the Huntsville Police Department, two people were taken to the...
3 people injured in University Drive shooting
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Jonathan Robertson and Casey Franklin.
Two people arrested in Florence for trafficking fentanyl
Over 350 people resigned from Huntsville City Schools in 2022
Over 350 Huntsville City School staff members resigned in 2022
An early morning fire destroyed a home in Hazel Green.
Thursday morning house fire destroys Hazel Green home

Latest News

Rep. Dale Strong requests investigation into delay on SPACECOM headquarters decision
The first races of the Para-cycling Road World Cup will begin Friday.
Para-Cycling Road World Cup race week underway in Huntsville
WAFF 48's Matthew King reporting
Sparkman School closes its doors after 85 years
Deposition held for Rep. David Cole to contest residency in District 10