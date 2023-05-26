Athens man sentenced to more than 26 years on drug trafficking charges

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An Athens man was sentenced to more than 26 years in prison this week on drug trafficking charges.

Eric Bass, 35 pleaded guilty in Feb. 2023 to two counts of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

According to the plea agreement, the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at Bass’ home on October 28, 2021. In Bass’ bedroom, one pound of methamphetamine and two firearms were found.

Additionally, on March 16, 2022, Bass was found with a bag containing methamphetamine and a firearm. Officials say Bass attempted to bribe the officers after the methamphetamine was discovered.

U.S. District Court Judge Liles Burke sentenced Bass to 322 (26 years, 8 months). Officials say Bass is a Career Offender based on his prior felony convictions and his sentence reflects it.

“This sentence sends a message that armed drug dealers will face stiff consequences in the Northern District of Alabama,” U.S. Attorney Prim Escalona said. “I am grateful to the FBI and Limestone County Sheriff’s Office whose efforts ensured that this career offender was brought to justice.”

