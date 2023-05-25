Two people arrested in Florence for trafficking fentanyl

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people were arrested and charged by Lauderdale County Drug Task Force agents after methamphetamine and fentanyl pills were seized during the execution of a search warrant on Tuesday.

According to a press release from the Lauderdale County Drug Task Force, agents seized seven ounces of methamphetamine, 74 grams of fentanyl pills (900 pills), drug paraphernalia, four long guns and three handguns.

Casey McKall Franklin, 27, was charged with trafficking fentanyl, trafficking methamphetamine and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Jonathan Michael Robertson, 36, was charged with trafficking fentanyl, trafficking methamphetamine and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

