Two people arrested in Florence for trafficking fentanyl

Jonathan Robertson and Casey Franklin.
Jonathan Robertson and Casey Franklin.(Lauderdale County Drug Task Force)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people were arrested and charged by Lauderdale County Drug Task Force agents after methamphetamine and fentanyl pills were seized during the execution of a search warrant on Tuesday.

According to a press release from the Lauderdale County Drug Task Force, agents seized seven ounces of methamphetamine, 74 grams of fentanyl pills (900 pills), drug paraphernalia, four long guns and three handguns.

Agents seized seven ounces of methamphetamine, 74 grams of fentanyl pills (900 pills), drug...
Agents seized seven ounces of methamphetamine, 74 grams of fentanyl pills (900 pills), drug paraphernalia, four long guns and three handguns.(Lauderdale County Drug Task Force)

Casey McKall Franklin, 27, was charged with trafficking fentanyl, trafficking methamphetamine and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Jonathan Michael Robertson, 36, was charged with trafficking fentanyl, trafficking methamphetamine and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

