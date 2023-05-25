Deals
Thursday morning house fire destroys Hazel Green home

By Micah Hinton
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 6:01 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WAFF) - An early morning fire destroyed a home on Thompson Lane in Hazel Green on Thursday.

The fire started around 1:45 a.m. on Thompson Lane according to a Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputy on scene. Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Inc. (HEMSI), Hazel Green and Moores Mill fire responded to the scene very quickly.

By the time first responders arrived, flames already engulfed the home, according to firefighters on the scene. Everyone inside the residence made it out safely and no one is hurt.

Currently, there are still hot spots and smoke within the air in the surrounding area.

