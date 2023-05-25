Sunny & Nice for Thursday

Deals
Good morning and a fantastic start to the day with temps in the 50s with clear conditions....
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 3:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good morning and a fantastic start to the day with temps in the 50s with clear conditions. Morning sunshine will continue through the afternoon with temps in the low to mid 80s. A few clouds tonight, around 60. Friday, morning sunshine with isolated storms during the afternoon. Around 80. Memorial Day weekend, mainly dry with just a slight chance of a shower or storm each day. High temps around 80, overnight low temps around 60. A slight chance of a shower or storm daily continues for next week, but much warmer and more humid. High temps in the 80s to near 90.

