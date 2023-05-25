Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources

Rep. Dale Strong launches investigation into delay on SPACECOM headquarters decision

By Javon Williams
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The decision on whether the U.S. Space Command Headquarters will remain in Colorado or move to Huntsville is still in the air.

The House Armed Services Committee is launching an investigation into the delay as requested by Alabama Representative Dale Strong.

Rep. Strong released the following statement:

After a delegation meeting with the Secretary of the Air Force, I had no choice but to request that House Armed Services Committee Chairman, Mike Rogers, open a formal investigation into the Biden Administration’s failure to announce a permanent location for U.S. Space Command (SPACECOM) Headquarters.

The Administration’s delay risks politicizing a process which must remain fact-based. Injecting politics into America’s basing decisions serves to do unprecedented harm to our national security. American men and women in uniform must be given the very best, not the third or fourth choice.

Redstone Arsenal was chosen as the preferred location after a years-long process. The decision was later confirmed not just once, but twice with the results of the Government Accountability Office and Department of Defense Inspector General investigations.

It is plain and simple: Redstone Arsenal is the best possible location to host U.S. Space Command headquarters. The Air Force’s basing process established this, and it was confirmed.

I thank Chairman Rogers for agreeing to this investigation. The members of the House Armed Services Committee, and our service members awaiting a final basing decision deserve answers and swift action from the Air Force

Rep. Dale Strong

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Over 350 people resigned from Huntsville City Schools in 2022
Over 350 Huntsville City School staff members resigned in 2022
FILE - Tina Turner performs in a concert in Cologne, Germany on Jan. 14, 2009. Turner, the...
Tina Turner, ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ whose triumphant career made her world-famous, dies at 83
Keith and Laura Clarke were arrested and charged with criminal littering and criminal mischief.
Two arrested for dumping oil on Lawrence Co., Morgan Co. roads Saturday
According to a spokesperson for the Huntsville Police Department, two people were taken to the...
3 people injured in University Drive shooting

Latest News

U.S. Space and Rocket Center celebrates Skylab's 50th anniversary
U.S. Space and Rocket celebrates 50th anniversary of Skylab
Roddrecuz Winston.
Florence PD officers arrest man after he steals car
Jonathan Robertson and Casey Franklin.
Two people arrested in Florence for trafficking fentanyl
Aleisha Parker was on trial after her son, Dante Parker, was shot.
Huntsville woman sentenced for son’s death