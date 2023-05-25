Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources

North Alabama Airfest to be held at Pryor Field Regional Airport

North Alabama Airfest to be held at Pryor Field Regional Airport
North Alabama Airfest to be held at Pryor Field Regional Airport(PFRA)
By Javon Williams
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TANNER, Ala. (WAFF) - The inaugural North Alabama Airfest will be coming to Tanner this summer and the entire community is invited.

The North Alabama Airfest will be held at Pryor Field Regional Airport (DCU) on June 10 and 11. The event will celebrate the aviation industry in Alabama and the Tennessee Valley with more than two hours of flying activities.

“The airshow is a great opportunity to showcase the importance of the aviation industry in our state and all that DCU has to offer,” Airport Manager Adam Fox said. “Our goal is to get everyone excited about aviation while educating the next generation about opportunities in the industry.”

David Shultz AirShows, an airshow coordination, operations and event company for the North Alabama Airfest, will coordinate all of the air and ground operations.

Tickets for the show are $10 per person and children 5 and under will be able to get in for free.

To purchase tickets click here. If you would like to sponsor the event and DCU click here.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keith and Laura Clarke were arrested and charged with criminal littering and criminal mischief.
Two arrested for dumping oil on Lawrence Co., Morgan Co. roads Saturday
The crash occurred on East Upper River Road near Muscle Camp Road about one mile east of...
17-year-old killed in Morgan Co. crash Monday night
The trapper said the gator weighed about 1,200 pounds and a wrecker truck had to be called to...
‘He was ginormous.’ 11-foot alligator spotted roaming family neighborhood
FILE - Tina Turner performs in a concert in Cologne, Germany on Jan. 14, 2009. Turner, the...
Tina Turner, ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ whose triumphant career made her world-famous, dies at 83
According to a spokesperson for the Huntsville Police Department, Robert Carter, 89, was taken...
89-year-old man killed in Madison County wreck Tuesday

Latest News

WAFF 48's Savannah Sapp reporting
Body identified in 26-year-old Marshall County cold case
Dean Hazard (left) and Robert Butler (right)
MCSO: 2 Dauphin Island public works employees charged with trafficking cocaine
WAFF 48's Savannah Sapp reporting
Body identified in 26-year-old cold case
HEMSI hosts fish fry to recognize EMS workers
HEMSI hosts fish fry to recognize EMS workers