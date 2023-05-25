North Alabama Airfest to be held at Pryor Field Regional Airport

TANNER, Ala. (WAFF) - The inaugural North Alabama Airfest will be coming to Tanner this summer and the entire community is invited.

The North Alabama Airfest will be held at Pryor Field Regional Airport (DCU) on June 10 and 11. The event will celebrate the aviation industry in Alabama and the Tennessee Valley with more than two hours of flying activities.

“The airshow is a great opportunity to showcase the importance of the aviation industry in our state and all that DCU has to offer,” Airport Manager Adam Fox said. “Our goal is to get everyone excited about aviation while educating the next generation about opportunities in the industry.”

David Shultz AirShows, an airshow coordination, operations and event company for the North Alabama Airfest, will coordinate all of the air and ground operations.

Tickets for the show are $10 per person and children 5 and under will be able to get in for free.

To purchase tickets click here. If you would like to sponsor the event and DCU click here.

