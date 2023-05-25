Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources

Madison County man arrested for possession of child porn

The sheriff’s office, with assistance from the Department of Homeland Security and other law...
The sheriff’s office, with assistance from the Department of Homeland Security and other law enforcement agencies, arrested Mark John Robert White, 24.(Madison County Sheriff's Office)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Madison County man was arrested and charged by law enforcement on May 24 after various images of child pornography were seized.

According to a press release from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, a cyber tip was submitted to the sheriff’s office from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that a man had been sending and receiving images that may have contained child pornography images.

The sheriff’s office, with assistance from the Department of Homeland Security and other law enforcement agencies, arrested Mark John Robert White, 24. White was charged with 10 counts of possession with intent to disseminate child pornography. His bond was set at $100,000.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
FILE - Tina Turner performs in a concert in Cologne, Germany on Jan. 14, 2009. Turner, the...
Tina Turner, ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ whose triumphant career made her world-famous, dies at 83
Keith and Laura Clarke were arrested and charged with criminal littering and criminal mischief.
Two arrested for dumping oil on Lawrence Co., Morgan Co. roads Saturday
According to a spokesperson for the Huntsville Police Department, Robert Carter, 89, was taken...
89-year-old man killed in Madison County wreck Tuesday
Over 350 people resigned from Huntsville City Schools in 2022
Over 350 Huntsville City School staff members resigned in 2022

Latest News

An early morning fire destroyed a home in Hazel Green.
Fire destroys Hazel Green home
According to a spokesperson for the Huntsville Police Department, two people were taken to the...
3 people injured in University Drive shooting
Albertville City Schools Superintendent, Dr. Boyd English, retired on Thursday after six years...
Albertville City Schools superintendent retires
Tandion Markeeice Stoudemire
Inmate serving attempted murder sentence escapes from Staton Prison