Madison County man arrested for possession of child porn

MADISON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Madison County man was arrested and charged by law enforcement on May 24 after various images of child pornography were seized.

According to a press release from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, a cyber tip was submitted to the sheriff’s office from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that a man had been sending and receiving images that may have contained child pornography images.

The sheriff’s office, with assistance from the Department of Homeland Security and other law enforcement agencies, arrested Mark John Robert White, 24. White was charged with 10 counts of possession with intent to disseminate child pornography. His bond was set at $100,000.

