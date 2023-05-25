Learn how to decorate a cookie cake with Moon Bakeshop
Maddie Watkins shares her cookie decorating tips
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Ever celebration needs a cake, so why not make it a cookie cake!
The owner of Moon Bakeshop, Maddie Watkins, joined Tennessee Valley Living to share her top tips for cookie cake decorations!
Located in downtown Huntsville, Moon Bakeshop sells a variety of cookies, cakes and pastries. Moon Bakeshop also offers several styles of cookie cake that will surely impress anyone!
Visit them at 201 Jefferson Street and give them a follow on Instagram!
