Huntsville man arrested for rape of young girl

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville man is in the Madison County Jail without bond on charges of raping a girl under the age of 12.

According to the Huntsville Police Department, 60-year-old Joseph Robinson was arrested by Huntsville Police Special Victims Unit Investigators on the following charges: Rape 1st-Victim Under 12-Offender Over 16, Sodomy 1st-With a Girl-Strong Arm and Sexual Abuse of a Child Less Than 12 years old.

A Huntsville police spokesperson said Robinson knew the alleged victim.

