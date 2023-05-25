Huntsville man arrested for rape of young girl
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville man is in the Madison County Jail without bond on charges of raping a girl under the age of 12.
According to the Huntsville Police Department, 60-year-old Joseph Robinson was arrested by Huntsville Police Special Victims Unit Investigators on the following charges: Rape 1st-Victim Under 12-Offender Over 16, Sodomy 1st-With a Girl-Strong Arm and Sexual Abuse of a Child Less Than 12 years old.
A Huntsville police spokesperson said Robinson knew the alleged victim.
