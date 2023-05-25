Groundbreaking takes place for new elementary school gym in Scottsboro

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - Groundbreaking for a new gym facility took place on Wednesday for Caldwell Elementary School in Scottsboro.

Wednesday marked an exciting moment as Scottsboro City Schools broke ground for a new gym facility at Caldwell Elementary School. The project is a $9.9 million project.

This new facility will be approximately 14,000-square feet. It will provide more modern, safer, and comfortable classrooms, restrooms and offices. The gym will also double as a storm shelter large enough to house the entire student body, faculty, and staff.

A new awning will also be built in front of the current school building, along the new gym, and covering the Market Street sidewalk for bus and car riders. A new playground is also included in the plans. This new playground will coexist with First United Methodist Church’s (FUMC) playground.

FUMC has allowed two easements for utility placement and access to the new playground.

Caldwell Elementary School opened in 2006. Over 30,000 students have attended the school since opening. This property has been and will continue to be a place where childhood dreams begin and a place where dreamers can embark on their journey with an educational foundation set for success.

Construction will begin in early June. It is set to be complete by the beginning the 2024-2025 school year.

