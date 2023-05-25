Deals
Florence PD officers arrest man after he steals car

Roddrecuz Winston.
Roddrecuz Winston.(Florence Police Department)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Florence Police Department arrested a man on Wednesday after he stole car.

According to a press release from the police department, officers helped Roddrecuz Winston near Cox Creek Parkway after his car had stalled. Officers helped Wilson get gas for the car, but the car stalled again and was left at Fairgrounds Park.

Winston was taken to the Salvation Army. Officers were later told a man claimed the stalled car was stolen from him and that the thief had taken the key from his residence.

Officers found Winston and charged him with theft of property and burglary. His bond was set at $60,000.

