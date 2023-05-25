Deals
Crime Stoppers: Man steals $1,000 worth of women’s underwear from mall

Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
By Margo Gray
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Police are looking for a man who brazenly swiped dozens of women’s underwear from the mall.

In one minute and 20 seconds, a man was able to steal more than $1,000 worth of merchandise from Victoria’s Secret at Parkway Place Mall.

The dead giveaway was the Happy Birthday gift bag he showed up at the mall with.

With no employee in sight, he circles table after table, swipe after swipe grabbing women’s underwear, bras and robes.

Eventually, a store employee walks up to the man who then darts out of the store.

If you recognize him or any others on this list please contact police.

Nathan Richardson is wanted for burglary after allegedly staying inside a furnished apartment without permission.

Michael Harris allegedly stole a power tool from a local tool shed.

Jason Sparks is accused of having Fentanyl on him.

Adrienne Peoples is wanted for distributing Fentanyl.

If you have seen any of these people, just call 53-crime. You can also text or email your tips.

