Crime Stoppers: Man steals $1,000 worth of women’s underwear from mall

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Police are looking for a man who brazenly swiped dozens of women’s underwear from the mall.

In one minute and 20 seconds, a man was able to steal more than $1,000 worth of merchandise from Victoria’s Secret at Parkway Place Mall.

The dead giveaway was the Happy Birthday gift bag he showed up at the mall with.

With no employee in sight, he circles table after table, swipe after swipe grabbing women’s underwear, bras and robes.

Eventually, a store employee walks up to the man who then darts out of the store.

If you recognize him or any others on this list please contact police.

Nathan Richardson is wanted for burglary after allegedly staying inside a furnished apartment without permission.

Michael Harris allegedly stole a power tool from a local tool shed.

Jason Sparks is accused of having Fentanyl on him.

Adrienne Peoples is wanted for distributing Fentanyl.

If you have seen any of these people, just call 53-crime. You can also text or email your tips.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.