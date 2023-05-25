Austin Bohannon shares new song ‘Broadway Barbie’

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - We have all heard about the Malibu Barbie but have you heard about the new song Broadway Barbie?

Local artist Austin Bohannon joined Payton to talk new releases and to share his new song ‘Broadway Barbie.’ Austin Bohannon also has released a 4 song mini-album just in time for summer!

Make sure to check out Austin’s music which is available on all platforms and check out his website!

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.