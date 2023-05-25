Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources

Austin Bohannon shares new song ‘Broadway Barbie’

Local artist talks new releases
Austin Bohannon shares his new song 'Broadway Barbie' and talked new releases.
By Emmalee Ramos
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - We have all heard about the Malibu Barbie but have you heard about the new song Broadway Barbie?

Local artist Austin Bohannon joined Payton to talk new releases and to share his new song ‘Broadway Barbie.’ Austin Bohannon also has released a 4 song mini-album just in time for summer!

Make sure to check out Austin’s music which is available on all platforms and check out his website!

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
FILE - Tina Turner performs in a concert in Cologne, Germany on Jan. 14, 2009. Turner, the...
Tina Turner, ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ whose triumphant career made her world-famous, dies at 83
Keith and Laura Clarke were arrested and charged with criminal littering and criminal mischief.
Two arrested for dumping oil on Lawrence Co., Morgan Co. roads Saturday
Over 350 people resigned from Huntsville City Schools in 2022
Over 350 Huntsville City School staff members resigned in 2022
According to a spokesperson for the Huntsville Police Department, Robert Carter, 89, was taken...
89-year-old man killed in Madison County wreck Tuesday