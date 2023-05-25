Albertville City Schools superintendent retires

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Albertville City Schools Superintendent, Dr. Boyd English, retired on Thursday after six years in the position.

A special Albertville Board of Education meeting was called on Thursday morning to accept Dr. English’s retirement.

“Since I arrived in January of 2018, there have been accomplishments that we have achieved together and also hardships that we have overcome together,” Dr. English said in his letter to the board. “We have restructured from within our schools to provide a promising future for our students, expanded opportunities for all students, overcame a once in a lifetime pandemic, and invested in capital projects that will provide state of the art programs and facilities for future generations of Aggies.

I have been surrounded by the most professional group of administrators who have helped comprise a remarkable and unified team over the last five years,” Dr. English added. “Leading and guiding this system alongside a group of educators who have I forged lifelong friendships with, has been truly amazing and inspiring To say that Albertville City Schools is in great hands is an understatement. The future is definitely bright at ACS.”

Dr. English will serve as superintendent through June. Dr. English will start a new position as superintendent of Decatur County Schools in Georgia in July.

“I have been presented with an opportunity to move closer to family and return to the state where my career as an administrator started in Georgia. I am excited for the next chapter and to see what God will reveal on those pages,” Dr. English said.

“Although my retirement here is near, we still have important and critical work to do in the weeks ahead, and I remain committed to finishing the year strong,” Dr. English added. “I love what I do and the people I work with each and every day. I know how unique and special that is. I have been blessed. I look forward to seeing the great things happening in Albertville City Schools. Thank you, Albertville.”

