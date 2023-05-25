3 people injured in University Drive shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Three people were injured in a shooting on University Drive Wednesday night.

According to a spokesperson for the Huntsville Police Department, two people were taken to Huntsville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries by Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Inc. (HEMSI). A third person arrived at Madison Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Charges are expected. This story will be updated once further information is released.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.