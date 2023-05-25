3 people injured in University Drive shooting
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 8:47 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Three people were injured in a shooting on University Drive Wednesday night.
According to a spokesperson for the Huntsville Police Department, two people were taken to Huntsville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries by Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Inc. (HEMSI). A third person arrived at Madison Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Charges are expected. This story will be updated once further information is released.
