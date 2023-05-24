Deals
The Paper Airplane Guy talks all things paper airplanes

John Collins shares tutorial on how to create a paper airplane
John Collins shares a tutorial on how to make a paper airplane.
By Emmalee Ramos
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Have you ever made a paper airplane and it only flown a couple feet? Well John Collins aka The Paper Airplane Guy has the perfect tutorial to help!

John Collins held the paper airplane record of longest flight for ten years, and now host demonstrations to teach people about paper airplanes!

If you want to attend a live demonstration from John Collins then head over to the Space and Rocket Center this Saturday, May 27!

