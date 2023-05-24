Olivia Sparks shares her summer glow makeup routine

Deals
Makeup Artist, Olivia Sparks, shares how se achieves a glowy look for summer!
By Emmalee Ramos
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Are you searching for a new makeup routine that gives you glowing skin? Check out these tips from Olivia Sparks to help you achieve the perfect summer look!

Oliva is a local makeup artist located in north Alabama who specializes in bridal makeup! While her main focus is bridal makeup, she enjoys doing all styles of beauty makeup!

Be sure to check out Olivia’s website and Instagram to check out her work and shop her products!

