New details in fatal shooting of Huntsville Police officer

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - We are learning new details in the shooting death of Huntsville Police officer Garrett Crumby and the wounding of officer Albert Morin.

This information came to light as investigators testified in the preliminary hearing for Juan Laws - the man accused of pulling the trigger. We want to warn you, some of these details may be upsetting.

Investigators told the judge that the officers were responding to a domestic violence call at 4:46 p.m. on March 28 at the Governor’s Place Apartments. As Morin knocked on the door, a woman inside screamed, and Crumby was shot immediately as he walked inside.

Morin was also hit in his lower abdomen, but managed to return fire - hitting Laws in the leg. Morin told investigators he aimed for the legs because he could see that Laws was wearing armor. He then jumped off a railing and fell onto his back in a first floor hallway. He scrambled into an apartment below Laws’, where he sent word over the radio that he and Crumby were shot.

At some point, Crumby attempted to get back to his feet, but was shot multiple times in the doorway of Laws’ apartment with two more barrages of gunfire. Crumby’s body camera shows the incident fully. Morin’s body camera was knocked off during first round of shots. Investigators say more than 20 rounds were fired. Laws called family members, saying he was bleeding out. He surrendered after CS gas was shot into the apartment.

A judge ruled there was enough evidence to move forward. The case was bound to a grand jury.

