Madison Co. murder convict recaptured in Pell City following short escape

TALLADEGA CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A man convicted of murder in Madison County has been recaptured after escaping from a work detail on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, Leon Jolly, 54 walked away from his assigned municipal squad at 2:33 p.m. and was recaptured in Pell City at 2:56 p.m. The Pell City Police Department and St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office assisted in locating Jolly.

Jolly was charged and convicted in the 2006 murder of his girlfriend, Martha. He was sentenced to 30 years in 2008 and is serving his time at the Childersburg Community-Based Facility and Community Work Center.

