Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources

Madison Co. murder convict recaptured in Pell City following short escape

Leon Jolly, 54
Leon Jolly, 54(ADOC)
By Javon Williams
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLADEGA CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A man convicted of murder in Madison County has been recaptured after escaping from a work detail on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, Leon Jolly, 54 walked away from his assigned municipal squad at 2:33 p.m. and was recaptured in Pell City at 2:56 p.m. The Pell City Police Department and St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office assisted in locating Jolly.

Jolly was charged and convicted in the 2006 murder of his girlfriend, Martha. He was sentenced to 30 years in 2008 and is serving his time at the Childersburg Community-Based Facility and Community Work Center.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash occurred on East Upper River Road near Muscle Camp Road about one mile east of...
17-year-old killed in Morgan Co. crash Monday night
Keith and Laura Clarke were arrested and charged with criminal littering and criminal mischief.
Two arrested for dumping oil on Lawrence Co., Morgan Co. roads Saturday
The trapper said the gator weighed about 1,200 pounds and a wrecker truck had to be called to...
‘He was ginormous.’ 11-foot alligator spotted roaming family neighborhood
Eric King, 66
Man arrested for allegedly damaging AT&T, Athens Utilities service boxes
Rezek was charged with aggravated child abuse, he was taken to the Morgan County Jail and given...
Hartselle man arrested for abusing girlfriend’s child

Latest News

Lawyers help fight food insecurity with Alabama Legal Food Frenzy
Miles is charged with capital murder for the fatal shooting of 23-year-old Jamea Harris. She...
Bond denied for former UA basketball player Darius Miles
WAFF 48 sat down for a one-on-one exclusive with Superintendent Christie Finley
‘Relied on My Faith’: Huntsville superintendent reflects on pandemic challenges, teacher shortages ahead of retirement
Marshall County Sheriff's Office logo
Marshall Co. Sheriff’s Office identifies victim of 1997 homicide