Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources

Jazz in the Park 2023 lineup announced Wednesday

City of Huntsville brings back weekly Jazz in the Park event
City of Huntsville brings back weekly Jazz in the Park event(JITP)
By Nick Kremer
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The lineup for the 2023 edition of Huntsville’s Jazz in the Park was announced Wednesday morning.

The artists who are expected to perform this year were revealed by Kenny Anderson, Director of Huntsville’s Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

Like previous years, this year’s Jazz in the Park will feature performances ever Sunday in September at Big Spring Park East.

Below is the schedule for this year’s Jazz in the Park.

Sunday, Sept. 3

  • 5 p.m. – Erisa Nicole
  • 6 p.m. – Tr3ple Threat
  • 7:30 p.m. – Jessy J

Sunday, Sept 10

  • 5 p.m. – Noelette Leader-Hutton
  • 6 p.m. – Chandra Currelley
  • 7:30 p.m. – Brian Simpson

Sunday, Sept. 17

  • 5 p.m. – Calhoun Community College Show Band
  • 6 p.m. – BK Jackson
  • 7:30 p.m. – Alex Bugnon

Sunday, Sept. 24

  • 5 p.m. – Angela Bryant Brown
  • 6 p.m. – Marqueal Jordan
  • 7:30 p.m. – Ben Tankard

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash occurred on East Upper River Road near Muscle Camp Road about one mile east of...
17-year-old killed in Morgan Co. crash Monday night
Keith and Laura Clarke were arrested and charged with criminal littering and criminal mischief.
Two arrested for dumping oil on Lawrence Co., Morgan Co. roads Saturday
The trapper said the gator weighed about 1,200 pounds and a wrecker truck had to be called to...
‘He was ginormous.’ 11-foot alligator spotted roaming family neighborhood
Eric King, 66
Man arrested for allegedly damaging AT&T, Athens Utilities service boxes
Rezek was charged with aggravated child abuse, he was taken to the Morgan County Jail and given...
Hartselle man arrested for abusing girlfriend’s child

Latest News

Miles is charged with capital murder for the fatal shooting of 23-year-old Jamea Harris. She...
Bond denied for former UA basketball player Darius Miles
Man accused of killing Huntsville officer in court on Wednesday
Hearing for man accused of killing Huntsville Police Officer set for Wednesday
Paid family and medical leave
Financial expert talks about importance of life insurance
Hundreds of school staffers resign in Huntsville in 2022
Hundreds of school staffers resign in Huntsville in 2022