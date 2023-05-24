Jazz in the Park 2023 lineup announced Wednesday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The lineup for the 2023 edition of Huntsville’s Jazz in the Park was announced Wednesday morning.

The artists who are expected to perform this year were revealed by Kenny Anderson, Director of Huntsville’s Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

Like previous years, this year’s Jazz in the Park will feature performances ever Sunday in September at Big Spring Park East.

Below is the schedule for this year’s Jazz in the Park.

Sunday, Sept. 3

5 p.m. – Erisa Nicole

6 p.m. – Tr3ple Threat

7:30 p.m. – Jessy J

Sunday, Sept 10

5 p.m. – Noelette Leader-Hutton

6 p.m. – Chandra Currelley

7:30 p.m. – Brian Simpson

Sunday, Sept. 17

5 p.m. – Calhoun Community College Show Band

6 p.m. – BK Jackson

7:30 p.m. – Alex Bugnon

Sunday, Sept. 24

5 p.m. – Angela Bryant Brown

6 p.m. – Marqueal Jordan

7:30 p.m. – Ben Tankard

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.