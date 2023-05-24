Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources

Iconic ‘Brady Bunch’ house up for sale at $5.5 million after HGTV renovation

"The Brady Bunch" house goes up for sale after it was renovated to look like the real deal. (Source: Anthony Barcelo via CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (CNN) - The home featured in the opening and closing scenes of “The Brady Bunch” is for sale in Southern California.

The iconic home is available for a cool $5.5 million where you could channel your inner Mike or Carol Brady.

A few years back, HGTV bought the North Hollywood property for $3.5 million and renovated it on the show “A Very Brady Renovation.”

The house needed it because back in the ‘70s, producers only used exterior shots for the show and the inside never looked like the sound stage where the TV series was filmed.

Now, after a $2 million renovation, it’s a replica of what viewers saw on the show.

The house is complete with a Jack-and-Jill bathroom shared by two bedrooms that could hold six children.

But don’t worry, the home features plenty of room with more than 5,000 square feet of space and five full bathrooms.

“The Brady Bunch” TV series originally aired from 1969-1974, as reported by IMDb.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash occurred on East Upper River Road near Muscle Camp Road about one mile east of...
17-year-old killed in Morgan Co. crash Monday night
Keith and Laura Clarke were arrested and charged with criminal littering and criminal mischief.
Two arrested for dumping oil on Lawrence Co., Morgan Co. roads Saturday
The trapper said the gator weighed about 1,200 pounds and a wrecker truck had to be called to...
‘He was ginormous.’ 11-foot alligator spotted roaming family neighborhood
Eric King, 66
Man arrested for allegedly damaging AT&T, Athens Utilities service boxes
Rezek was charged with aggravated child abuse, he was taken to the Morgan County Jail and given...
Hartselle man arrested for abusing girlfriend’s child

Latest News

WATCH: Brawl brakes out in airport baggage claim area
WAFF 48's Savannah Sapp reporting
Body identified in 26-year-old cold case
Police respond outside Oliver Citywide Academy on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 in Pittsburgh....
Teen charged in shooting death of fellow student outside Pittsburgh school
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis reacts to applause as he gives his State of the State address...
DeSantis launches GOP presidential campaign in Twitter announcement plagued by glitches
HEMSI hosts fish fry to recognize EMS workers
HEMSI hosts fish fry to recognize EMS workers