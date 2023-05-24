High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate

MARLIN, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - A high school in Texas has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after most of the senior class was found ineligible to graduate.

According to the Marlin Independent School District, the ceremony has been pushed to June to give nearly 30 seniors more time to meet graduation requirements.

According to an audit from the district, 28 of 33 seniors at Marlin High School did not meet the graduation requirements due to their attendance or grades.

“We hold firm to our belief that every student in Marlin ISD can and will achieve their potential,” said Superintendent Darryl Henson. “Students will be held to the same high standard as any other student in Texas.”

Alondra Alvarado is among the five that met the graduation requirements.

“They told us that because of the students that didn’t meet the requirements it wouldn’t be fair for only five students to walk the stage,” Alvarado said.

Salvador Guerrero is one of the 28 seniors who was told he was not eligible to graduate. He said he learned last week that he needs to complete the STAAR test for an online U.S. history course, but the test is not available until the summer.

“It’s a bag of emotions, anxiety, and a bit of disappointment,” he said.

The decision to reschedule the school’s graduation ceremony was made this week. School officials said they are also planning a mandatory meeting with seniors and their parents Wednesday night.

