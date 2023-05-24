Deals
HEMSI hosts fish fry to recognize EMS workers

Leaders across the Tennessee Valley are thanking local EMS crews as May 21-May 27 is National EMS Week.
By Javon Williams
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Leaders across the Tennessee Valley are thanking local EMS crews as May 21-May 27 is National EMS Week.

Don Webster with HEMSI says Emergency Service workers are essential and deserve recognition. He also added that it has been a rough few years for all emergency workers.

To recognize these essential workers, HEMSI hosted a fish fry Wednesday afternoon.

“They’ve had a rough couple of years, especially with post covid. Now we’re facing growth and busy. Summer’s coming on, heat-related issues. We’re just letting them know how much we appreciate them and are very thankful for what they do,” Webster said.

