Hearing for man accused of killing Huntsville Police Officer set for Wednesday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The man accused of shooting three people, including two Huntsville police officers, is expected to be in court Wednesday for a preliminary hearing.

Juan Laws, 24, is accused of killing Huntsville Police Officer Garrett Crumby in late March. He is booked into the Madison County Jail on a charge of capital murder of a law enforcement officer. Laws is also accused of shooting and injuring Officer Albert Morin and an unidentified woman.

The two officers were shot while responding to a report of a woman being shot at an apartment complex on Governors House Drive. Laws fired at the two officers, hitting them both, according to Huntsville officials. He then barricaded himself inside an apartment for over an hour before being captured, they said.

Both officers were taken to Huntsville Hospital. Officer Crumby died from his injuries, and Officer Morin underwent emergency surgery. In April, he was released from the hospital; he is currently at home recovering.

This wasn’t Laws’ first run-in with Huntsville Police. In January 2022, officers arrested him for a shooting on Clinton Avenue. Police say he shot two people, and both survived.

The hearing for Laws is scheduled at 1:30 p.m. at the Madison County Courthouse.

WAFF 48 will bring you updates as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.