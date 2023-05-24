Guntersville Town Hall meeting held on school racial issues

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Parents in Guntersville are fed up with the way the school system is treating their children based on the color of their skin.

On Tuesday night, the NAACP alongside the Southern Poverty Law Center held a town hall for a community conversation on the issue.

Many parents like Lavanna Snead believe discipline is carried out more severely against black students, for the same infractions as their white counterparts.

Snead said her son and two other biracial students got off the bench during a soccer match when a fight broke out, and were punished severely.

“There were white students who also left the bench, and did the same exact thing my son did,” said Snead, “But they weren’t suspended or held accountable, or made an example out of.”

Other parents say problems like these are common. Teleah Holder said her daughter has encountered numerous acts of racism from both teachers and students alike.

“It hurts as a parent, watching my daughter hurt going to a school system she felt was not for her,” said Holder.

Bernard Simelton, president of the NAACP, believes open dialogue is the best policy.

“We’re looking just to hear what the complaints are so that we’ll be able to fully understand the gravity of the complaints in the Guntersville city school systems,” said Simelton.

Many parents offered advice stating showing up to the polls is key when it comes to choosing who will directly oversee how their child’s education will be handled.

Neither Guntersville City School Superintendent Dr. Jason Barnet nor any board of education members attended the meeting. Only an assistant principal for Guntersville High attended.

In response to the meeting, Superintendent Barnet released the following statement:

“In recent days, I learned about the upcoming NAACP Town Hall meeting. We always appreciate the opportunity to hear from and engage with members of our community. In a previous meeting I had with Mr. Simelton, President of the Alabama NAACP, I found our conversation to be quite productive, and I have recently called to express my willingness to communicate with him regarding the town hall meeting where I can learn more about the various concerns that have been raised and how we can all work together in support of our students.”

Simelton said the Alabama NAACP is looking to potentially open a new chapter in Guntersville with Snead as the president.

