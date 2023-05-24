Foggy start with sunshine and 80s later today

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Wednesday morning. We are starting off the day with generally fair skies overhead and comfortable morning temperatures in the 50s to low 60s.

Areas of patchy but dense fog have developed overnight and will likely linger until 9AM, use caution on the morning drive to work and school. Mostly sunny skies are in the forecast as we head into the afternoon with highs reaching the low to middle 80s. A light northeast breeze will keep humidity levels lower through the afternoon, but a few isolated showers and storms may develop later today. Skies will remain clear overnight with areas of fog developing again, lows will be near 60 degrees by daybreak Thursday. Thursday looks great with more sunshine and highs in the middle 80s.

Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms will be expected on Friday with highs staying a bit cooler in the upper 70s. The Memorial Day weekend forecast is a bit tricky as we are tracking the path of an upper level center of low pressure. Right now the weekend looks mainly dry with some cloud cover, highs will be in the upper 70s for Saturday and Sunday. We are still anticipating plenty of rain-free hours to enjoy time outside, but a few isolated showers and storms cannot be ruled out over the holiday weekend… keep checking back for the latest forecast.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.