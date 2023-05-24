Experience a taste of the islands with Tamarind Grille

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you are looking for island food close to home then head over to Tamarind Grille at MidCity.

Tamarind Grille serves a variety of vegan meals including fish n chips, fried chicken, and BBQ jerk chicken! If vegan food isn’t for you, Tamarind Griller also offers a regular menu that features their popular menu items!

Check out Tamarind Grille on Facebook and if you like their food make sure to vote for them for the Huntsville Vegan Chef Challenge!

