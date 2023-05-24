Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources

Bond denied for former UA basketball player Darius Miles

Miles is charged with capital murder for the fatal shooting of 23-year-old Jamea Harris. She...
Miles is charged with capital murder for the fatal shooting of 23-year-old Jamea Harris. She was shot and killed on Tuscaloosa’s Strip in January.(Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Dept.)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A judge denied bond Wednesday morning for former UA basketball player Darius Miles.

Miles is charged with capital murder for the fatal shooting of 23-year-old Jamea Harris. She was shot and killed on Tuscaloosa’s Strip in January.

Tuscaloosa County Circuit Judge Daniel Pruet said the bond issue might be revisited at a later time.

Court documents show Miles aided and abetted Michael Davis in the shooting death. Davis has also been arrested and charged with capital murder.

The documents also state Miles admitted to providing Davis with the handgun immediately prior to the shooting.

Davis is also being held without bond at the Tuscaloosa County Jail.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash occurred on East Upper River Road near Muscle Camp Road about one mile east of...
17-year-old killed in Morgan Co. crash Monday night
Keith and Laura Clarke were arrested and charged with criminal littering and criminal mischief.
Two arrested for dumping oil on Lawrence Co., Morgan Co. roads Saturday
The trapper said the gator weighed about 1,200 pounds and a wrecker truck had to be called to...
‘He was ginormous.’ 11-foot alligator spotted roaming family neighborhood
Eric King, 66
Man arrested for allegedly damaging AT&T, Athens Utilities service boxes
Rezek was charged with aggravated child abuse, he was taken to the Morgan County Jail and given...
Hartselle man arrested for abusing girlfriend’s child

Latest News

City of Huntsville brings back weekly Jazz in the Park event
Jazz in the Park 2023 lineup announced Wednesday
Man accused of killing Huntsville officer in court on Wednesday
Hearing for man accused of killing Huntsville Police Officer set for Wednesday
Paid family and medical leave
Financial expert talks about importance of life insurance
Hundreds of school staffers resign in Huntsville in 2022
Hundreds of school staffers resign in Huntsville in 2022