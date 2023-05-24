Bond denied for former UA basketball player Darius Miles

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A judge denied bond Wednesday morning for former UA basketball player Darius Miles.

Miles is charged with capital murder for the fatal shooting of 23-year-old Jamea Harris. She was shot and killed on Tuscaloosa’s Strip in January.

Tuscaloosa County Circuit Judge Daniel Pruet said the bond issue might be revisited at a later time.

Court documents show Miles aided and abetted Michael Davis in the shooting death. Davis has also been arrested and charged with capital murder.

The documents also state Miles admitted to providing Davis with the handgun immediately prior to the shooting.

Davis is also being held without bond at the Tuscaloosa County Jail.

