89-year-old man killed in Madison County wreck Tuesday

MADISON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - An 89-year-old man was killed in a wreck on Tuesday that happened on U.S. Highway 431 near Mountain Cove Boulevard.

According to a spokesperson for the Huntsville Police Department, Robert Carter, 89, was taken to the hospital after the wreck and died from his injuries. Three other people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. All were treated and released.

This story will be updated once further information is released.

