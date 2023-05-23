Deals
Two arrested for dumping oil on Lawrence Co., Morgan Co. roads Saturday

Keith and Laura Clarke were arrested and charged with criminal littering and criminal mischief.
Keith and Laura Clarke were arrested and charged with criminal littering and criminal mischief.(Lawrence County Sheriff's Office)
By Nick Kremer
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LAWRENCE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Two people were arrested in Lawrence County for dumping oil on 33 miles of roads Saturday night.

According to a Facebook post from the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, Keith Clarke and Laura Clarke of Courtland were driving a blue pickup truck with a utility trailer with a container capable of holding up to 500 gallons.

The Clarkes were driving a blue pickup truck with a utility trailer with a container capable of...
The Clarkes were driving a blue pickup truck with a utility trailer with a container capable of holding up to 500 gallons.(Lawrence County Sheriff's Office)

The two were seen driving randomly around the east end of Lawrence County and discarding oil from the container while driving.

The oil trail crossed into Morgan County on County Road 87 and took various county roads in Morgan County before entering Decatur.

The container ran out of oil somewhere around Central Parkway in Decatur.

According to the sheriff’s office, the Lawrence County Road Department had to put down 37 tons of sand and extend almost 70 hours of labor and cleaning services to make the roads safe for travel.

Keith and Laura Clarke were arrested and charged with criminal littering and criminal mischief.

According to the sheriff’s office, the Lawrence County Road Department had to put down 37 tons...
According to the sheriff’s office, the Lawrence County Road Department had to put down 37 tons of sand and extend almost 70 hours of labor and cleaning services to make the roads safe for travel.(Lawrence County Sheriff's Office)

