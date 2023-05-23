Deals
Trial for Tuscumbia capital murder suspect continued to October

Hester is accused of shooting and killing another man in Tuscumbia in 2019.(Colbert County Sheriff's Office)
By Nick Kremer
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - The capital murder trial for a Tuscumbia man has been continued from August to October.

Court records show the trial of Richard Hester has been continued to October. The records also show that Hester and his legal defense team asked if the prosecution will be seeking the death penalty.

Hester is accused of shooting and killing John Call in a carport in Tuscumbia in 2019.

According to the court records, the prosecution has 30 days to notify the defendant if they will seek the death penalty.

