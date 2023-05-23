Trial for Tuscumbia capital murder suspect continued to October

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - The capital murder trial for a Tuscumbia man has been continued from August to October.

Court records show the trial of Richard Hester has been continued to October. The records also show that Hester and his legal defense team asked if the prosecution will be seeking the death penalty.

Hester is accused of shooting and killing John Call in a carport in Tuscumbia in 2019.

According to the court records, the prosecution has 30 days to notify the defendant if they will seek the death penalty.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.