Transform your patio with Greene Acre Farmhouse

Julia Greene shares her favorite DIYs for this summer
Julia Greene shares her top summer DIYs.
By Emmalee Ramos
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you want to transform your patio from drab to fab then use these simple DIYs from Greene Acre Farmhouse to have the patio of you dreams!

Julia Greene joined Payton to share her top DIYs for your patio this summer! Whether you need a quick side table for your drinks or a storage solution for pool toys Greene Acres Farmhouse has the perfect hacks for you!

Make sure to check out their website and give them a follow on Instagram!

