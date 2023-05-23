Deals
Traditions Rising shares original song ‘Momma’s Kitchen’

By Emmalee Ramos
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you are looking for some new music recommendations check out Traditions Rising!

Traditions Risings is a traditional country husband and wife duo that has played over 500 shows since their debut. John and Rachael Harris joined Payton to share an original song called ‘Momma’s Kitchen.’ If you enjoy their music don’t forget to vote for them for the Alabama Music Awards!

Make sure to watch the video above of their live performance on TVL and check out their website to stay up to date on their shows!

