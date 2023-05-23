Summer fun at Lake Guntersville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you are looking for a staycation this summer head over to City Harbor on Lake Guntersville for fun for the whole family!

City Harbor has a variety of suites, restaurants, and activities to keep you busy this summer! Make sure to check out their live music on Thursday, Friday and Saturdays. In addition to all the fun a City Harbor they are also about to break ground on new hotels and condos!

Stop by and take a stroll on the pier, play a game of cornhole, and enjoy a meal on the water this weekend! Stay up to date with events at City Harbor on their website or by checking out their Facebook!

