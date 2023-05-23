Deals
SEC baseball tournament begins Tuesday in Hoover

SEC baseball tournament bringing economic boost
By Aajene Robinson
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 8:26 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The 2023 SEC baseball tournament kicks off Tuesday in the city of Hoover.

City leaders say they have been preparing for months.

For more than 20 years, Hoover has hosted the SEC baseball tournament, which is one of their biggest events that brings in the most people and revenue.

“We have painted the town SEC,” said Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato.

If you’re in Hoover this week, you’ll see the SEC logos everywhere, including right off of Highway 31.

Mayor Brocato said this just adds to the city’s excitement for the tournament.

“The event will end on Sunday and on Monday we will start talking about how to make it better for next year,” Brocato said. “But we have been actively working on it for the last 6 months and just trying to get things in place.”

Mayor Brocato said this tournament will bring in people from all over the country, which will impact the city’s restaurants and hotels.

“It has about a $15 million economic impact on the city, what’s kind of nice about this area is that it’s developed nicely where there are restaurants you can walk to,” Brocato said. “Ice cream or white tablecloth if you want it or just a BBQ sandwich. All of that is right here within walking or short driving distance.”

Mayor Brocato said ticket sales are outstanding with reserved and group seating already sold out.

The city is currently in talks with the SEC about extending their contract to keep the tournament in Hoover.

