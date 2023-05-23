SEC baseball awards announced

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Southeastern Conference on Monday announced its 2023 baseball awards and All-SEC teams, recognizing standout performances from this season. The awards were voted on by the league’s head coaches.

LSU’s Dylan Crews was named SEC Player of the Year, LSU’s Paul Skenes is the SEC Pitcher of the Year, Georgia’s Charlie Condon is the SEC Freshman of the Year, Alabama’s Andrew Pinckney and Georgia’s Ben Anderson are the SEC Co-Scholar-Athlete of the Year, and Arkansas’ Dave Van Horn was voted the SEC Coach of the Year.

Crews leads the SEC and is ranked seventh nationally with a .423 batting average. He has 14 home runs, 13 doubles and 57 RBI so far this season. Crews is also the league-leader in on base percentage (.573) and runs scored (79), and he has a reached base streak of 59 games, which includes all 55 games of this season. He is the first to garner SEC Player of the Year honors in consecutive seasons.

Skenes leads the SEC in wins (10), strikeouts (164) and earned run average (1.77). He is ranked No. 2 on LSU’s all-time single-season strikeouts list. Skenes has allowed two or fewer runs in 11 of his 14 starts this season. He was named the SEC Pitcher of the Week three times this season.

Condon is among the SEC leaders in batting (.393), hits (81) and RBI (67), and his 25 home runs this season is an SEC freshman record, breaking the previous mark of 22. Earlier this season, Condon had a 37-game on base streak and a 24-game hitting streak. He also leads the SEC in home runs in conference games this season (16).

Pinckney recently earned his degree in management information systems with a 3.52 grade point average. He is a five-time Dean’s List honoree and has been named to the SEC Academic Honor Roll twice. Pinckney is hitting .347 in his junior campaign with 15 home runs, 10 doubles and 49 RBI.

Anderson holds a degree in biochemistry and is pursuing a master’s degree in biomedical sciences. He plans to attend medical school after his playing career. Anderson is the first Georgia baseball player to earn an NCAA postgraduate scholarship, and he is the third to earn SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year honors in consecutive seasons. Anderson has 59 hits this season, including 20 extra base hits.

Van Horn led the Razorbacks to their fourth SEC regular season title and second in the last three seasons. Arkansas also won its seventh SEC Western Division crown under Van Horn and fourth since 2018.

The 2023 SEC Baseball Tournament will be played Tuesday through Sunday at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium.

First Team All-SEC

C: Cole Messina, South Carolina

1B: Jac Caglianone, Florida

2B: Cade Kurland, Florida

3B: Tommy White, LSU

SS: Josh Rivera, Florida

OF: Dylan Crews, LSU

OF: Wyatt Langford, Florida

OF: Ethan Petry, South Carolina

SP: Paul Skenes, LSU

SP: Hagen Smith, Arkansas

RP: Brandon Neely, Florida

DH/UT: Hunter Hines, Mississippi State

Second Team All-SEC

C: Calvin Harris, Ole Miss

1B: Charlie Condon, Georgia

2B: Emilien Pitre, Kentucky

3B: Luke Mann, Missouri*

3B: Bryson Ware, Auburn*

SS: Jacob Gonzalez, Ole Miss

OF: Kemp Alderman, Ole Miss

OF: Enrique Bradfield Jr., Vanderbilt

OF: Andrew Pinckney, Alabama*

OF: Jared Dickey, Tennessee*

SP: Devin Futrell, Vanderbilt

SP: Brandon Sproat, Florida

RP: Nick Maldonado, Vanderbilt

DH/UT: Kendall Diggs, Arkansas

Freshman All-SEC Team

Charlie Condon, Georgia

Ethan Petry, South Carolina

Ike Irish, Auburn

Cade Kurland, Florida

Colby Shelton, Alabama

Jared Jones, LSU

Jace LaViolette, Texas A&M

Alton Davis II, Alabama

Dakota Jordan, Mississippi State

Gage Wood, Arkansas

RJ Austin, Vanderbilt

Luke Heyman, Florida

SEC All-Defensive Team

C: Fernando Gonzalez, Georgia

1B: Drew Williamson, Alabama*

1B: Hunter Gilliam, Kentucky*

2B: Emilien Pitre, Kentucky

3B: Davis Diaz, Vanderbilt

SS: Jim Jarvis, Alabama

OF: Enrique Bradfield, Jr., Vanderbilt

OF: Dylan Crews, LSU

OF: Tavian Josenberger, Arkansas*

OF: Kason Howell, Auburn*

P: Hagen Smith, Arkansas

*Ties (Ties are not broken)

