SB lanes, one NB lane of Hwy. 431 closed

By Javon Williams
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - All southbound lanes and one northbound lane at Hwy. 431/Mountain Cove due to a car accident.

The Huntsville Police Department is advising motorists to use alternate routes.

This story will be updated once Hwy. 431 is reopened.

