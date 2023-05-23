Parents, residents debate opinions on gun armory placed near primary schools in Madison

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - The people of Madison are split on a gun store opening a few hundred feet near Midtown Elementary and preschool Primrose School of Madison.

Members on both sides of the fence took to heated discussions during Monday night’s city council meeting.

Those for it say it will bring a huge boost to business in Madison, but those against it believe the profits aren’t worth the safety of their children.

“I fully support the second amendment. I just think this is in a poor location,” said Councilwoman Maura Wroblewski.

Dozens of parents whose children attend schools near the store’s location, pleaded with city council members to prevent its opening. But not everyone shared a similar mindset.

Supporters of the business packed city hall in force to show support for store owner, Jared Hill.

Hill addressed concerned parents letting them know safety for children is a top priority for him and the future store.

“Let me assure you. the safety and well-being of our community especially our children are of paramount importance to us. We are fully aware of these responsibilities as far as educators and we take them seriously.”

Hill said all guns will be unloaded before and after exiting the store. This will keep it in compliance with federal law. Mayor Paul Finley said the city also can’t do anything to stop the business due to it meeting all zoning requirements.

“Whether it was an armory or carwash or Mexican restaurant or nail salon, if it meets the criteria of the zoning then we a city don’t have a lot of leeway with what we do with that,” said Mayor Finley.

Hill said there is currently no definitive date on when the armory will open for business.

