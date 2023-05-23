Morning showers and cooler today, clearing out into the afternoon

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Tuesday morning. We are tracking pockets of light to moderate rainfall on the radar this morning, grab the umbrella headed out the door to work and school.

Morning temperatures are starting off on a mild note in the middle 60s under cloudy skies. Cloud cover and showers will stay with us through the early part of the day before we start to see some clearing of the cloud cover into the afternoon. Due to the morning showers and clouds, highs today will stay below average in the middle 70s with a breezy southeast wind.

The clearing will continue overnight into Wednesday morning and lows will be cooler as a result dropping into the middle to upper 50s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with less humidity, highs will reach the low to middle 80s with a slight chance on an isolated afternoon thunderstorm. Thursday will likely be the best day of the week with plenty of sunshine and highs climbing into the middle 80s. Cooler temperatures are in the forecast for Friday with highs in the upper 70s, isolated showers and storms are possible during the afternoon.

As of right now, Memorial Day weekend looks great for outside plans with highs in the 70s and 80s and forecast models keeping us generally rain-free… keep checking back for the latest on your holiday weekend forecast.

