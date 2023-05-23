Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources

Huffman High School senior and football player earns $3M in scholarships

Huffman High senior racks up $3 million in scholarships
Huffman High senior racks up $3 million in scholarships
By Brittany Dionne
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A major kudos to Michael Wicks, a senior at Huffman High School, who was awarded $3 million in scholarships.

Michael was soft spoken, but definitely a powerhouse with a commendable work ethic and bright future ahead.

“It’s around 30-40. I want to say 34,” Wicks said.

That’s how many acceptance letters Michael had received along with the $3 million in scholarship offers.

He put in the work inside and outside of the classroom.

“I just kept working because I knew the value of the type of student I am. When I come into a college or university, I know how much value I hold,” Wicks said.

Wicks is participating in College Choice Foundation, a Homewood non-profit designed to help high-achieving students with limited resources and opportunities find the best school at an affordable price.

Wicks also took advantage of Free College Application Week when application fees were waived.

“College Choice Foundation and they introduced me to a better atmosphere of what schools there were outside of Alabama and what was close to me,” he explained.

Michael committed to move more than 15 hours north to attend school and play college football.

“I chose St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minnesota,” Wicks said.

It would be a major difference from the humid, southern heat he’s used to.

“I’ve been there twice so I’ve adjusted to the cold,” he said optimistically.

His choice surprising even him, but Wicks said he was doing what was best for his future.

His education at St. Olaf College will be fully covered.

“Offered from them $229,680. They were number one in all of my scholarships,” Wicks explained.

Although moving away, he’s proud of who he is and where he comes from.

“For my school altogether to pull in $15 million in scholarships, just being a part of that really makes me happy about being with my class. The class of ‘23. I really enjoyed it,” he exclaimed.

Michael said he plans to major in computer science.

Congratulations to Michael and all of the other scholars at Huffman High School in Birmingham!

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cupps was charged with the murder of his wife.
Huntsville man pleads guilty to murdering wife in 2022
Steven Ryan Wade
Jackson Co. man facing murder charges dies of pneumonia
Eric King, 66
Man arrested for allegedly damaging AT&T, Athens Utilities service boxes
Christopher Brown, 20, was arrested and charged with murder.
Cullman shooting suspect arrested, victim identified
James Tucker, 49
Search ends for Rogersville attempted murder suspect

Latest News

Wesley Swoopes’ first day will be July 1.
Decatur City Schools hires new security manager
U.S. Officials believe that the Biden Administration is planning to stop the plans to move U.S....
Alabama House Members: ‘U.S. Space Command Belongs at Redstone Arsenal’
Several members of the House of Representatives stated their views this week on why U.S. Space...
Several members of the House of Representatives stated their views this week on why U.S. Space Comma
Florence officials seeking updates to vicious animal law
City of Florence looking to update vicious dogs law
Florence officials seeking updates to vicious animal law
Florence officials seeking updates to vicious animal law