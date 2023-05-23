Deals
Hartselle man arrested for abusing girlfirend’s child

Rezek was charged with aggravated child abuse, he was taken to the Morgan County Jail and given a $10,000 bond.(Hartselle Police Department)
By Nick Kremer
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Hartselle man was arrested Monday for abusing his girlfriend’s five-year-old child.

According to a Facebook post from the Hartselle Police Department, Ryan Rezek, 29, was arrested Tuesday for physically abusing his girlfriend’s child.

Officers with the Hartselle Police Department did a welfare check at the home where Rezek and his girlfriend were living Tuesday. When officers arrived at the residence, they determined the child had been severely beaten.

Investigators with the police department arrived and determined Rezek was responsible for the injuries the child sustained. The child was taken to the hospital and is being treated for the injuries.

Rezek was charged with aggravated child abuse, he was taken to the Morgan County Jail and given a $10,000 bond.

