Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources

Foster Moreau participates in Saints OTA’s after Hodgkins lymphoma diagnosis

Moreau played his prep football at Jesuit, and went to college at LSU. (Source: Saints)
Moreau played his prep football at Jesuit, and went to college at LSU. (Source: Saints)(New Orleans Saints)
By Garland Gillen
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two months after his Hodgkin’s lymphoma diagnosis, Foster Moreau participated in the first day of Saints OTA’s.

“Treatment ended the day before I signed, two weeks ago. I had a rare type of Hodgkin’s Lymphoma called “NLPHL”, Nodular lymphocyte-predominant Hodgkin lymphoma. It’s about three percent off all diagnosis. Basically it was slow moving, not nearly as aggressive. I had to do a drip infusion for 6-8 hours one day, probably a month and a half ago. From there all my medication was fed through shots in my stomach. Treatment-wise, it looks like I’m all wrapped up,” said Saints tight end Foster Moreau.

“I don’t want to undersell what that man just walked through. That’s pretty scary news, and that’s a scary thing to go through. For him to be out there already, I’m not going to get into his business but that’s pretty miraculous. I know he’s thankful. We were praying for him. He called us pretty early when he found out. He asked my wife and I to pray for him. Obviously we do because we’re family. I’m just happy he’s out there doing something he loves to do,” said Saints quarterback Derek Carr.

Carr played with Moreau for four seasons with the Raiders.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash occurred on East Upper River Road near Muscle Camp Road about one mile east of...
17-year-old killed in Morgan Co. crash Monday night
Keith and Laura Clarke were arrested and charged with criminal littering and criminal mischief.
Two arrested for dumping oil on Lawrence Co., Morgan Co. roads Saturday
The trapper said the gator weighed about 1,200 pounds and a wrecker truck had to be called to...
‘He was ginormous.’ 11-foot alligator spotted roaming family neighborhood
Eric King, 66
Man arrested for allegedly damaging AT&T, Athens Utilities service boxes
Rezek was charged with aggravated child abuse, he was taken to the Morgan County Jail and given...
Hartselle man arrested for abusing girlfriend’s child

Latest News

Dennis Allen coached Derek Carr in Oakland. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Saints sign QB Derek Carr to 4-year, $150M deal
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota (1) works in the pocket against the Pittsburgh...
Falcons part ways with QB Marcus Mariota
Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan (77) is carted off the field during the first...
Titans release 4 players, including Taylor Lewan
This is a 2022 photo of John Mitchell of the Pittsburgh Steelers NFL football team. This image...
Longtime Steelers assistant John Mitchell retiring at 71
Anderson, Alabama, and West Limestone High school alum Reed Blankenship celebrates after a...
Limestone County duo prepare for Super Bowl LVIII