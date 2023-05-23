Developer to not move forward with Jones Valley apartment complex following public uproar

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Homeowners in Jones Valley are breathing a sigh of relief after months of openly opposing a potential development.

Peter Lowe with G-W Jones and Sons real estate said the company will no longer move forward with plans to build an apartment complex at the corner of Four Mile Post Road and Garth Road.

In February, the Huntsville planning commission voted in favor of an 11-building apartment development, to be built on 41 acres of land.

Many residents adjacent to the planned site believed it would reduce their property value, increase traffic, and worsen rain runoff concerns.

Lowe said the change of heart was possible because of an involved community.

“We’re extremely grateful to the community for all the balls they’ve put into this,” said Lowe, “We put a lot of thought into it too. And there’s been a ton of positive feedback and positive momentum for the development and future. We just want to continue that and make something everybody can be proud of.”

Lowe said the company will now remain focused on building more single-family homes along Loftis lane by the pond.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.